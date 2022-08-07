Bar mass shooting leaves at least 9 injured in Cincinnati

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. outside a bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood.

According to FOX 19, Lt. Colonel Mike John confirmed that there was an active shooter in the area and that multiple shots were fired. The shooting injured at least nine people, but none are in critical condition.

As the suspect fled the scene, an officer fired one shot at him, but it is unclear whether the gunman was injured.

As of 5 a.m. ET Sunday, no suspects were in custody. Police believe there was only one shooter, but they cannot confirm this.

“I saw people running and it was just a commotion,” a witness told FOX 19. “Chaos. I saw cops running down the street looking for the person they were looking for.”

Police blocked off Main Street at the intersection with Liberty Street, as well as several other streets near the scene.

Another shooting occurred in the Central Business District, injuring at least two people. According to John, it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.