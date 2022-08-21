Biden and Garland should have known about reactions after raid

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“They have absolutely blown it, and that’s where they’ve lost the trust of the American people”.

The governor stressed the need for Republicans to focus on the present and not look too far ahead.

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire criticised President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. For lacking a strategy to prevent the probe from being perceived as solely political.

“It is obvious that Biden and Garland had no plan or strategy when they said that they would take unprecedented action. And that they needed to have an unprecedented disclosure strategy. And even though it has been weeks, they have yet to show any cards or anything else, which is a frustrating lack of transparency .”On Sunday, Sununu stated. And since it just seems political, that is where they really botched it and lost the faith of the American people.

The Republican Sununu stated in an appearance that the government should have taken care to prevent losing the public’s trust during such a groundbreaking probe.

Although Sununu acknowledged that it is understandable not to share information while an inquiry is ongoing, he asserted that “that should have been worked out before” the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s house was carried out.

Sununu characterised them as “morons” if they didn’t foresee the American people’s reaction. “They are, in fact. They are complete idiots. Because it is improper to enter a former president’s home, conduct a raid there, and then say, “Well, we’ll get back to you later.” The American people find this unacceptable.”

Mike Pence, the former vice president, recently visited Sununu’s state and attacked Republicans. For calling for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid. This message is “just as reprehensible as appeals to defend the police,” according to Pence.

On Sunday, Sununu concurred, stating that Pence is “exactly right.”

“Republicans, we are! Every time, we back the law enforcement community “said he. But they must take responsibility for the disastrous top-level approach.

Sununu also addressed November’s midterm elections, which includes the GOP trying to gain a seat in New Hampshire, with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan up for reelection. While his state is known for having the nation’s first presidential primary, the governor stressed the need for Republicans to focus on the present and not look too far ahead.

