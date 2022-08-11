Joe Biden arrives for a vacation on island in South Carolina

The Biden will stay at a friend’s private residence on Kiawah Island.

The trip comes as the House prepares to vote on the massive “Inflation Reduction Act”.

The vacation will most likely delay the bill’s signing, and the White House has not said when he’ll return.

President Biden flew to a South Carolina island with his family on Thursday for a vacation that is expected to last at least a week.

The Bidens will stay at a friend’s private residence on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. Hunter Biden, the president’s son, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Melissa Cohen, Biden’s daughter-in-law, and Beau, Biden’s grandson, were also present.

Late-summer vacations are common for presidents in the United States, but Biden’s comes as the House prepares to vote on the massive “Inflation Reduction Act,” which is loaded with White House priorities.

The president’s vacation will most likely delay the bill’s signing, and the White House has not stated when he will return to Washington.

Previous Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all took similar vacations during their terms in office. Bush frequently spent time at his Texas ranch, whereas Obama and Trump both preferred New England golf resorts.

While Biden’s trip may cause a delay in legislation signing, the hard work of negotiating is nearly complete for the IRA, which was first introduced by Sen.

Joe Manchin, D-WVa. The massive spending bill was passed by the Senate on Sunday, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says she intends to push it through the Democrat-controlled House with no changes.

