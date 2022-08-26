Advertisement
date 2022-08-26
Biden calls the MAGA ideology “semi-fascism”

  • Biden lashed out at Republicans who have embraced the “Make America Great Again” philosophy.
  • He made the comments at a fundraiser for Democrats in Maryland.
  • A spokesman for the GOP National Committee rebuked Biden for the remark, calling it “despicable”.
President Joe Biden attacked Republicans on Thursday night for supporting the “Make America Great Again” movement, comparing it to “semi-fascism” in his remarks.

Before leading a kickoff event at a high school in Rockville, Maryland, to mark the start of the final countdown to the midterm elections in November, Biden made the remark at a fundraiser for Democrats at a mansion in Bethesda, Maryland.

“What we’re witnessing right now is either the start or the end of an extreme MAGA mindset. The entire mentality behind — I’m going to say this, it’s like semi-fascism — is not just about Trump “At the donor event, Biden remarked.

Later on Thursday, Nathan Brand, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, criticised Biden for the statement and called it “despicable.”

He claimed that Biden “pushed Americans out of their jobs, stole from working families to fund Harvard lawyers, and sent our nation into a recession when families can’t afford petrol and groceries.” Democrats “never cared about the misery of Americans.”

Biden praised Democratic achievements over the past few months at the rally that followed, including the passage of laws to reduce gun violence, increase infrastructure spending and domestic chip manufacturing, increase benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, increase health care costs, and combat climate change. But the president repeatedly attacked numerous Republicans and his predecessor in the White House during his speech.

“USA must make a decision. You must decide whether our nation will advance or regress “said he. “Trump and the hardline MAGA Republicans have chosen to regress into a time of rage, violence, hatred, and division.”

In contrast to “MAGA Republicans,” Biden claimed he appreciates “conservative Republicans.” As many Republicans have backed the previous president and embraced his philosophy, the president has been linking the majority of the GOP to Trump for months.

“The MAGA Republicans pose a threat to more than just our economic and personal freedoms, according to Biden. “They pose a threat to our democracy itself. The people’s will is not something they will abide by. They support armed political action. They do not support democracy.”

