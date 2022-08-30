Biden talks gun violence in Pennsylvania as campaign heats up

Biden will lay out plans that include requesting $37 billion from Congress for crime prevention programs.

Visit to Wilkes-Barre provides an opportunity for him to address a key concern for voters in the critical state.

Former Republican President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in the same city on Saturday.

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence, the first of three visits to the political hotspot ahead of the November congressional elections.

Biden will lay out plans that include requesting $37 billion from Congress for crime prevention programs and allocating some of that money to police to reduce gun crime.

However, Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre provides an opportunity for him to address a key concern for voters in a critical state that helped propel the Democrat to the presidency and is home to one of the most closely watched Senate races in 2022.

Former Republican President Donald Trump, who is considering running against Biden for a second term in 2024, is expected to hold a rally in the same city on Saturday.

Pennsylvania, like it was in 2020 when Biden was elected president, will be a key battleground state in November and in the next presidential election in 2024.

It is home to one of a few competitive Senate races that will determine whether Democrats can maintain their razor-thin Senate majority. Biden also plans to visit the state on Thursday for a major political speech and on Labor Day next Monday.

Advertisement

Also Read Biden will change the GOP position on public safety in light of the Mar-a-Lago response Biden will discuss his calls for increasing funding to hire and train...