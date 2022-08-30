Biden will change the GOP position on public safety in light of the Mar-a-Lago response

Biden will discuss his calls for increasing funding to hire and train 100,000 police officers.

He’s also expected to highlight legislative wins that aim to help law enforcement.

Biden will argue Republicans’ “extreme MAGA agenda is a threat to the rule of law”.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden will visit Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state. Where he aims to contrast his administration’s efforts to bolster law enforcement with those of the GOP. And also make the case that the latter’s “radical MAGA agenda is a threat to the rule of law.”

Biden is anticipated to condemn calls from supporters of former President Donald Trump to defund the FBI.In an afternoon speech in Wilkes Barre, close to his hometown of Scranton, as well as other rhetoric that has endangered federal investigators’ lives.

The White House official said that Biden will make the case that “you can’t support defunding the FBI or endorse the mob who invaded the Capitol and attacked and assault police officers on January 6th and be pro-police.”

In accordance with a recent executive order on policing, Biden will talk about his calls for increased funds to hire and train 100,000 police officers. He’s also expected to highlight legislative achievements that support police enforcement, such as the bipartisan gun safety measure he signed in June and funds from the economic stimulus package passed in March of last year that state and local governments have used for policing.

According to a White House official, Biden will travel back to Pennsylvania on Thursday for a speech at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. In it, he will reiterate the central theme of his 2020 campaign: that America’s “rights and freedoms are still under siege.” The visits take place as Biden cranks up his travel itinerary in the last weeks before the November elections, including Labor Day excursions to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Cook Political Report rates the election in Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright’s district, where the president will speak on Tuesday, as a toss-up. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Senate, won’t be at the event, but he and Josh Shapiro, a candidate for governor, will be at Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade the following week, when Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to also visit the city. Despite the president’s recent string of legislative triumphs, some Democrats have been reticent to campaign with him.

In a fiery speech last week at a midterm election rally and a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland. Biden attacked Republicans who support the “Make America Great Again” ideology that is at the heart of Donald Trump’s presidency, comparing it to “semi-fascism,” a remark that was promptly denounced by the GOP.

On Saturday, Trump is slated to hold a rally near Wilkes Barre in an effort to support Mehmet Oz, a candidate for the Senate, and Doug Mastriano, a state senator running for governor.

