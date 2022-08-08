Advertisement
Boris Johnson won't get involved in crisis as that is "for the next PM,"

Boris Johnson won't get involved in crisis as that is "for the next PM,"

  • Downing Street has rejected calls for Boris Johnson to call an emergency COBRA meeting.
  • Gordon Brown and the CBI have urged Mr Johnson to “act now” on rising energy prices.
  • Downing Street says it is not “unusual” for ministers to take time off during the summer recess.
Downing Street has rejected calls for Boris Johnson to call an emergency COBRA meeting to address the rising cost of living.

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged Mr Johnson to meet with his two potential successors and work out a financial package of measures before energy prices skyrocket in October.

He warned that if immediate action is not taken, people will go hungry and cold this winter, telling Sky News that he was seeing poverty in his hometown of Fife “that I did not expect to see ever again in my lifetime.”

 

