The CBI, a leading business group, also urged Mr Johnson to “act now,” outlining four steps the government could take to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

However, the prime minister’s spokesman stated that, while the government recognises the difficulties that struggling households face, “It is not customary for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this time period. It is intended for a future prime minister.”

Advertisement

He also defended Mr Johnson’s decision to go on vacation as the Bank of England warned of an impending recession, saying the public understands it’s “not unusual for ministers to take time off during recess.”

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi were chastised for their absence amid dire predictions that the UK is on the verge of the worst financial crisis since the 2008 crash, with interest rates reaching their highest level in 27 years.

Mr Johnson, who has returned to No. 10 after a vacation in Slovenia, spoke with Mr Zahawi during his break to discuss measures that will be implemented this year, according to the PM’s spokesperson.

“Both candidates have spoken about new things they would introduce,” he said, implying that Mr Johnson had no plans to meet with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

Also Read Nadine Dorries retweets post showing Sunak stabbing Boris johnson Nadine Dorries' retweet of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson is 'dangerous', says...