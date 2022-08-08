Nadine Dorries retweets post showing Sunak stabbing Boris johnson
Nadine Dorries' retweet of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson is 'dangerous', says...
Downing Street has rejected calls for Boris Johnson to call an emergency COBRA meeting to address the rising cost of living.
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged Mr Johnson to meet with his two potential successors and work out a financial package of measures before energy prices skyrocket in October.
He warned that if immediate action is not taken, people will go hungry and cold this winter, telling Sky News that he was seeing poverty in his hometown of Fife “that I did not expect to see ever again in my lifetime.”
