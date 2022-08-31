Boston Children’s Hospital was targeted by right-wing groups for providing gender-affirming care to trans youth.

The hospital says it is working with law enforcement and outside experts after it received the threat.

No suspicious items were recovered or located, Boston Police say.

Authorities are looking into a bomb threat made against Boston Children's Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Following the anonymous bomb threat, the hospital stated it is collaborating with law enforcement and independent specialists and took immediate action to protect patients and staff.

It read, “We are relieved that no bomb was detected and that staff and patients are safe. We continue to be on the lookout for attempts to spread untrue information about the hospital and our caregivers. We are devoted to making sure everyone who works and visits the hospital feels safe and secure. As soon as we can, we will share more details.

According to the Boston Police Department, a bomb squad was dispatched to the children’s hospital at at 8:14 p.m., but no suspicious objects were found or seized.

Detective John Boyle stated over the phone on Wednesday morning that the inquiry was still ongoing.

Patricia MacArthur-Doval, who was there at the hospital at the time, told that she had to leave her newborn child in the newborn intensive care unit because she was “very afraid.”

Before being allowed to re-enter the building, she added, “I just want to make sure my baby is safe and, if something awful is going to happen, I’d rather be with him.” The hospital has recently been the target of right-wing harassment campaigns that have targeted hospitals for their work with transgender children. It’s a part of a growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment trend that has also affected public spaces like libraries and classrooms.

With around 400 beds, the children’s hospital consistently ranks among the top paediatric medical facilities in the nation.

The medical institution said in a recent statement that despite its praise and dedication to treating children, it “has been the subject of a significant amount of hostile internet activity, phone calls, and abusive emails, including threats of violence toward our physicians and personnel. These attacks on our physicians and employees, which are motivated by false information and a lack of knowledge of and respect for our transgender population, genuinely worry us. Employees received instructions on how to handle the harassment and threats earlier this month from the company’s public relations department.

Numerous fact-checking organisations have refuted the story, and the medical centre has denied giving such care to minors.

