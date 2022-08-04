In 2013, a fire at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, Brazil, killed 242 people.

Two band members and the club’s proprietors were found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

Advertisement They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 18 to 22 years.

A Brazilian court has overturned the convictions of four men who were sentenced to severe prison terms in connection with a deadly nightclub fire.

In 2013, a fire at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, California, killed 242 people.

It exploded after a band performing at the club launched flares, which torched the ceiling.

Two band members and the club’s proprietors were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in 2021.

Advertisement

They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 18 to 22 years.

However, on Wednesday, a court of three judges in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul ordered two to one to reverse their convictions, citing anomalies in the trial’s jury.