Brazil twins sharing brain separated after 33 hours surgery

  • Three-year-old conjoined twins successfully separated after 33 hours of surgery.
  • Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent many procedures in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  • Surgeons spent months testing techniques in virtual reality before real-life operations.
After 33 hours of surgery, conjoined twins with merged brains were successfully separated. Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent many procedures in Rio de Janeiro under the supervision of Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a paediatric surgeon from London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The three-year-old boys underwent seven operations in total, totaling more than 33 hours of operating time in the final two surgeries alone, and 100 medical personnel.

Before commencing the actual treatments, surgeons spent months testing techniques in virtual reality.

Mr Jeelani oversaw their surgery, which was co-led by Dr Gabriel Mufarrej, the chief of paediatric surgery at Instituto Estadual do Cerebro Paulo Niemeyer.
Mr Jeelani called the operation a “remarkable achievement” by doctors, but he stressed that the charity, Gemini Untwined, relies on public donations to continue its work.

“The successful separation of Bernardo and Arthur is a remarkable achievement by the team in Rio and a fantastic example of why the work of Gemini Untwined is so valuable. he said.

