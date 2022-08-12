Brazilians on streets for the sake of democracy

Protesters fear President Jair Bolsonaro will attempt to stay in office if he loses the election.

Demonstrators marched in multiple Brazilian cities on Thursday.

A million Brazilians read and signed a citizens’ manifesto, which warned that democracy was in grave peril.

Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets out of fear that President Jair Bolsonaro will attempt to remain in office if he loses the election in October.

Concerned that the far-right leader would not respect the outcome of the vote, protesters marched in multiple cities on Thursday to defend democracy.

Mr. Bolsonaro has repeatedly attempted to undermine Brazil’s electoral process.

Due to the lack of a paper trail, he asserts that electronic voting machines allow for election fraud.

Mr. Bolsonaro attempted to change the system to include printed ballots a year ago, but his proposal was rejected by Congress.

Critics of the president have expressed concern that, if he loses the election, he will follow the example of former US President Donald Trump and allege widespread voter fraud.

The demonstrations occurred on the same day that a million Brazilians read and signed a citizens’ manifesto.

The manifesto, which was inspired by a 1977 declaration denouncing Brazil’s dictatorship, warned that the country’s democracy was in grave peril.

Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and Recife all witnessed protests, while thousands gathered outside the University of So Paulo to hear a petition “in defence of the democratic state of law” read aloud.

People held banners denouncing Mr. Bolsonaro and proclaiming “respect the vote, respect the people,” while others donned costumes of electronic voting machines in reference to the president’s claims of election fraud.

The president, who has been in office since 2019 and is lagging in opinion polls, criticized the petition by tweeting that the constitution was the only document that guaranteed democracy.

Several of his election opponents, including the former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have signed the petition”Our country used to be sovereign and respected. We need to get it back.”

