Britain to send more weapons to help Ukraine against war

The UK is planning to send more weapons to Ukraine to help it defend against Russia’s invasion, according to the defence secretary.

Multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and precision guided missiles capable of hitting targets up to 50 miles away will be delivered to the eastern European country, according to Ben Wallace.

“This latest tranche of military support will enable the armed forces of Ukraine to continue to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery,” he added.

“Our continued support sends a very clear message: Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion.”

The M31A1 missiles were designed to counter Russian heavy artillery.

Ukrainian troops have already received training in the UK on how to use the launchers, and 10,000 soldiers are scheduled to receive infantry battlefield skills training in the coming months.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands have all expressed their support for the programme.

On Thursday, Mr Wallace will co-host the Copenhagen Conference for Ukraine’s Northern European Defense Allies.

Officials are expected to discuss long-term support for the war-torn country, including troop training, equipment, and funding, at the meeting.

The UK previously supplied the country with a variety of weapons, including the NLAW anti-tank missile launcher, which was critical in the initial defence against Moscow’s invasion.

The latest announcement comes just days after explosions rocked a Russian airbase in Crimea, killing one person and injuring several others.

While Kiev has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, a senior Ukrainian official told Sky News that the operation was carried out by the country’s special forces.

As a result, Ukraine claims that nine Russian aircraft were destroyed.

Mr Wallace said on Wednesday that it was “clear” the explosions were not caused by “someone dropping a cigarette,” dismissing Moscow’s “excuses.”

