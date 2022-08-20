Buildings and vehicles burn in Massachusetts marina fire

Aerial video shows much of the boatyard in Mattapoisett engulfed in flames.

Black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar.

A resident says he could see it 5 miles away as he headed out on a motorcycle ride.

Massive fire at a marina in Massachusetts on Friday reduced a number of boats, structures, and cars to burned-out shells. And generated a cloud of black smoke so dense that it was detected by weather radar.

Aerial footage captured reveals that the fire appears to be contained to the structures and boats on land. With much of the boatyard in Mattapoisett engulfed in flames. One of the flaming sailboats was doused with water by a firefighting vessel as it approached the pier as closely as possible.

A boat caught fire in one of the sheds and spread quickly, according to technician Tim Price of the boatyard.

Price mentioned one injured person he was aware of but provided no further details.

Officials from the Mattapoisett fire and police departments stated no one was available for comment. While the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from all over the area, including as far away as Providence, Rhode Island, which is roughly 30 miles away, responded to the blaze.

The National Weather Service had warned of a high risk of wildfire on Friday due to the dry conditions and strong winds in the Mattapoisett region. The marina fire produced thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles over southeast Massachusetts.

On Twitter, the Weather Service reported that it had seen “what is most likely a smoke plume” in Mattapoisett using its radar.

Richard Walker, a resident of Mattapoisett, was riding his motorcycle when he noticed the smoke cloud. Walker is 72 years old. As he rode further, he claimed he could see it five miles away.

Flames and thick black smoke were present. It’s just so much,” Walker added. Fortunately, it appears that many people had their boats anchored in the harbour. Not a lot of them appeared to be in the yard.

From the back deck of her vacation house, Pamela Fleming could see the fire. She claimed the fire caused power outages in the region and necessitated the closing of a road leading to a well-liked beach and lighthouse just beyond the marina.

It was really unsettling to hear all the fuel and other combustibles explode, according to Fleming. “The smoke was violently rising from the vicinity. As soon as it rose, more black, heavy rolling smoke appeared to fill the void.

On social media, a number of other users shared pictures and videos of the fire and smoke.

According to the Mattapoisett Boatyard’s website, it has been a family-owned marina since 1962 and serves primarily recreational boaters. During the summer, it has space to store up to 150 boats that aren’t in use or that are for sale.

