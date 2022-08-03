By 2070, extinction-level pandemics, scientists say, could result from climate change

Researchers from the University of Cambridge say that global heating can cause a Nuclear war.

Global warming could also lead to a severe financial crisis or a pandemic leading to extinction as soon as 2070.

The scientists are asking authorities to prepare for horrifying events based on their findings.

Humans have been forewarned that the planet is nearing a “climate endgame”; by a recent study on climate change.

According to a group of academics from the University of Cambridge; future nuclear war could be precipitated; by the world’s increasing levels of global warming. Not only that, but global warming may also trigger a devastating financial meltdown; or a pandemic that wipes out all life as soon as 2070.

Dr. Luke Kemp, the study’s lead author, warned that climate change; could be disastrous even at low levels of global warming.

According to the team, four areas require urgent attention. The “four horsemen of the climate endgame”; are what they have been dubbed.

Conflict, severe weather, starvation and malnutrition; and vector-borne diseases are the four horsemen.

Scientists have noticed that the world’s agriculturally productive regions; are struggling, which suggests a higher likelihood of “breadbasket failures.” They believe that there is a serious threat; to the world’s food supply.

Weather extremes may produce conditions that are ideal; for disease epidemics.

Modern AI weaponry may become more prevalent due to global challenges; and rising temperatures.

The researchers use the hypothetical “warm wars” between superpowers; for carbon space as an example, along with studies to block sunlight; to lower temperatures.

Kemp stated that “climate change has contributed; to every big extinction event.”

The history of humanity has been impacted by climate change, he continued.

Their research demonstrates that the most populous and politically unstable regions; are also those where excessive heat would affect more than two billion people by 2070.

