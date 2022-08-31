Shamima Begum and her two pals were smuggled into Syria

Canadian spy acted as a double agent for the Islamic State.

They were all teens at the time.

According to a shocking new book, Shamima Begum and her two pals were smuggled into Syria by a Canadian spy acting as a double agent for the Islamic State.

According to reports, the trio, who were all teens at the time, were later informed by the Metropolitan Police that they had been sold to the terror organization by a smuggler working for a Canadian intelligence agency.

However, it has been claimed that the action was concealed before Canada confirmed its involvement in private but begged Britain not to make the information public.

After joining IS in 2015, Ms. Begum has been at the center of a dispute about her rights in recent years.

Four years later, when she made an attempt to return to the UK, she was informed she would never be able to do so and that her citizenship had been revoked.

It has been claimed that Ms. Begum, who is now 23 years old, together with two other east London girls, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Amira Abase, 15, were greeted by Mohammed Al Rasheed at the Istanbul Train Station in order to aid their recruitment into the Islamic State.

It is asserted that despite knowing what had happened to the girls, Canada kept quiet even as the Met started a global search for them.

Ms. Begum was discovered in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019 when nine months pregnant.

A senior intelligence officer was also mentioned by the BBC as saying that Mr. Rasheed was passing information to Canadian intelligence while shipping individuals to IS.

Ms. Begum is cited as stating in the upcoming I’m Not A Monster podcast for the BBC: “He (Rasheed) organized the entire voyage from Turkey to Syria… Without the aid of smugglers, I don’t believe anyone could have reached Syria.

He had aided numerous individuals in entering. We simply followed his instructions because he was the expert and we had any knowledge.

If it is determined that an intelligence official working for a Western ally helped arrange the infamous flight, the disclosures are likely to rekindle discussion about Ms. Begum’s citizenship.

At first, Ms. Begum said she had no regrets about her behavior, but she has subsequently apologized and stated she was groomed.

