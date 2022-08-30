Pennsylvania-based Keswick Creamery is recalling some cheeses.

The cheeses sold at Washington D.C.-area farmers markets.

A routine sampling program revealed some finished products contained Listeria.

A Pennsylvania-based creamery is recalling cheeses that were sold at farmers markets around Washington, D.C.. Out of concern that they might have been Listeria-contaminated. The Calverley Cheese, Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese, Vermeer Cheese, Havarti Cheese, Wallaby Cheese, Cider Washed Tomme Cheese, Feta Cheese, Whole Milk Ricotta, and kinds of Bovre and Quark Cheese are all being recalled by the Keswick Creamery in Newburg, Pennsylvania. A normal sampling effort by the Food and Drug Administration. According to a release, found that certain completed products had the bacterium.

The cheeses were distributed at the Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; the Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; the Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville; the Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville; and the Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. According to the FDA, no illnesses have been recorded as of Tuesday.

As the FDA and the business continue to look into the issue, Keswick Creamery has reportedly already stopped producing and distributing all of its goods. Customers who bought any of the aforementioned cheese from Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm, LLC are advised to throw it away.

