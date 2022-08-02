China bans 35 Taiwan food exporters before Nancy Pelosi visit

China has stopped imports from 35 Taiwanese makers of biscuits and pastries.

Bans come ahead of a probable visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China has previously banned imports of grouper fish, pineapples, and sugar apples from Taiwan over pest fears.

China has stopped imports from 35 Taiwanese makers of biscuits and pastries as a warning shot to the self-governed island ahead of a probable visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency stated that 2,066 items had been marked as “import suspension” among the 3,200 Taiwanese enterprises registered with China’s customs under the category of food.

According to calculations performed by the International news agency based on registration data released on the website of China’s General Administration of Customs, 35 of the 107 entries under the category of biscuits, pastries, and bread had been classified under “import suspension.”

“I learned about the ban before I got off work last night,” a business manager at one of the impacted Taiwanese food companies told Reuters, adding that he had no idea why his company had been prohibited.

“There are food companies saying their products had been rejected at China’s customs already,” he said, declining to be identified.

The bans occurred as China repeatedly cautioned Pelosi against visiting Taiwan, which it claims as its own and which Beijing contends would violate the one-China principle that the United States has pledged to uphold.

The General Administration of Customs of China did not react quickly to Reuters’ request for comment.

Pastry manufacturer Kuo Yuan Ye Foods told Reuters, “We’ve noticed this and are trying to understand more about it.”

Taiwan’s major exports to China by value include electronics, machinery, plastics, and chemicals.

Since last year, China has halted imports of grouper fish, pineapples, and sugar apples from Taiwan over pest fears, which Taiwan denies.

Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture said it will assist enterprises affected by the “short-term” restriction.

