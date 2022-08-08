China expands military exercises near Taiwan as tensions rise

China is expanding provocative military drills surrounding Taiwan.

Military exercises include anti-submarine manoeuvres.

China claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it militarily if necessary.

Advertisement

China is expanding provocative military drills surrounding Taiwan, which have already crippled maritime and aviation travel, escalating fears of regional war.

According to Moscow, the exercises include anti-submarine manoeuvres, which seem to be aimed towards bolstering US assistance for Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

The Chinese military claimed the drills, which included missile attacks, bombers, and ship movements across the Taiwan Strait separating the two sides, were in reaction to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the disputed island last week.

In response to Ms. Pelosi’s visit, China has slapped penalties on her and suspended defence and climate change negotiations with the US.

The visit was condemned by Beijing as “gross interference” in its domestic affairs, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken termed the military reaction “flagrantly provocative.”

China claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to take it militarily if necessary. Although the two sides divided after a civil war in 1949, Beijing regards international officials visiting Taiwan as acknowledging its authority.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s prime minister has labelled China the “evil neighbour next door” after its military launched live shooting exercises near the island.

China has rejected appeals for calm, and there is no sign of when it would halt what amounts to a blockade.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Sunday that 66 planes and 14 vessels were participating in naval and air drills.

The island has replied by sending ships, planes, and other assets to monitor Chinese aircraft, ships, and drones that are “simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships at sea.”

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, has urged the international community to “support democratic Taiwan” and “halt any escalation of the regional security situation.”

Also Read China starts long-range airstrike exercises around Taiwan On the fourth day of military training Chinese soldiers participated in drills on Sunday that was centred on land...