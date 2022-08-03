China gears up for military drills after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

China declares that five days of “necessary and just” military exercises will start on Thursday. Taiwan is talking with its neighbouring countries, Japan and the Philippines, to establish alternate aviation routes and has instructed ships to find alternate routes.

G7 foreign ministers warn that China’s escalation risked causing regional instability. China has criticised US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, accusing the US of “violating China’s sovereignty”.

The US adheres to the “One China” policy, which recognises only one Chinese government and establishes diplomatic ties with Beijing rather than Taiwan.

After a brief but contentious trip to Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province, Ms. Pelosi left on Wednesday.

In retaliation, China declared that five days of “necessary and just” military exercises will start on Thursday.

Taiwan reported that 27 Chinese fighter jets had already flown into its air defence zone.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that it had sent out jets to scare them off.

According to China, the exercises would include “long-range live ammunition shooting” and will take place in some of the busiest rivers in the world.

Taiwan is talking with its neighbouring countries, Japan and the Philippines, to establish alternate aviation routes and has instructed ships to find alternate routes to avoid the drills.

The nation was under “deliberately heightened military threats,” according to President Tsai Ing-wen.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US—released a unified statement in an effort to defuse the situation, warning that China’s escalation risked causing regional instability.

“The use of a visit as a cover for provocative military activities in the Taiwan Strait is not justified. International travel by lawmakers from our nations is common and customary “The declaration read.

Ms. Pelosi visited Taiwan as part of a larger Asian tour, becoming the highest-ranking US official to go there in the previous 25 years. China had forewarned her against visiting the island.

Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China, accused the US of “violating China’s sovereignty under the pretence of so-called democracy,” adding that those who play with fire will suffer the consequences of their actions.

China cannot “block world leaders or anybody from travelling to Taiwan to pay homage to its flourishing democracy, to highlight its many triumphs, and to reiterate our commitment to continuous collaboration,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement following the visit.

President Joe Biden, a fellow US Democrat, did not support the senior politician’s trip, stating that given the current state of bilateral hostilities, it was “not a good idea right now.”

With its Taiwan policy, the US straddles a delicate diplomatic line. It adheres to the “One China” policy, which recognises only one Chinese government and establishes diplomatic ties with Beijing rather than Taiwan.

On the other hand, it keeps up a “strong unofficial” relationship with the island, selling Taiwan defence equipment.

What does “One China” policy entail?

Taiwan places Xi Jinping squarely in the driver’s seat.

Why are relations between China and Taiwan so bad? Taiwan and China were split apart during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing vows that the island will one day be recovered, possibly by force.

Who is in charge in Taiwan? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected officials, and an armed forces with roughly 300,000 active members.

Who acknowledges Taiwan? Taiwan is recognised by only a few nations. Instead, Beijing is where most people recognise the Chinese government. Despite not having diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the US is required by law to give the island the tools to defend itself.

