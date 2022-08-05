Advertisement
  • China halts cooperation ties with U.S. and sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
  • China suspends cooperation with the US in areas such as military relations and climate change.
  • Sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in retribution for her travel to Taiwan.
  • Beijing initiated a frenzy of military drills in the aftermath of her visit earlier this week.

China announced Friday that it would suspend cooperation with the United States in areas such as military relations and climate change, while also sanctioning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in retribution for her travel to Taiwan.

The new measures were revealed as Beijing initiated a frenzy of military drills in the aftermath of her visit earlier this week, sending warplanes, naval ships, and missiles dangerously close to this small island democracy, despite rising outcry.

The unexpected arrival of a US delegation to Taiwan has stoked a growing crisis, raising concerns of conflict in the region and escalating tensions between Washington, its allies, and Beijing.

Beijing announced on Friday that it will suspend phone calls between regional military commanders, defence discussions, marine safety talks, and climate change negotiations.

It also stated that it will no longer cooperate with the US on anti-drug measures, the return of illegal immigrants, and transnational crime. Earlier, China announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family in response to what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called her “egregious provocations.”

The undefined measures were imposed in retaliation for China’s brief visit to the self-governing island it claims as its own territory, while Washington and its allies sought a de-escalation.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the US summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday to lodge a formal complaint over Beijing’s activities against Taiwan and to underline that Washington does not wish to incite a regional crisis. The scolding was first reported by the Washington Post.

Pelosi, who was in Japan for the final leg of her Asia visit, stated that China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan will not be allowed to succeed.

“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” she said.

Also Read

Starbucks China sales drops due to Covid restrictions
Starbucks China sales drops due to Covid restrictions

Sales at Chinese Starbucks at least fell 44 percent in the three...

