China labelled Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip as ‘extremely dangerous’

China has described US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s historic visit to Taiwan as “very dangerous”.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has provoked an angry response from China.

Advertisement The US has long maintained “strong unofficial” contacts with Taiwan, which involves selling weaponry to Taiwan.

It accused Mrs. Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit the island China claims as its own in 25 years, of “playing with fire.”

“Those who play with fire will perish,” warned Beijing in a statement.

Mrs. Pelosi stated that her visit “honours America’s steadfast commitment to supporting Taiwan’s thriving democracy” and was not in conflict with US policy.

Chinese state media said that military jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait as her plane touched down. Taiwan initially disputed the accusations, but later stated that more than 20 Chinese military jets had crossed its air defence zone on Tuesday.