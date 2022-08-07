China, Taiwan warship play high-seas ‘cat and mouse’ as drills end

About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait

China and Taiwan engaged in a high-seas game of ‘cat and mouse’ on Sunday.

Exercises are in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

TAIPEI: Chinese and Taiwanese warships engaged in a high-seas game of “cat and mouse” on Sunday, prior to the expected end of four days of extraordinary Chinese military exercises undertaken in response to the visit of the US House speaker to Taiwan.

China was incensed by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island last week. In response, China did its first test launch of a ballistic missile over the island’s capital and cut some lines of communication with the US.

A person who knows about the situation said that about ten warships from China and Taiwan sailed close to each other in the Taiwan Strait. Several of the Chinese ships went over the median line, which is an unofficial line that separates the two sides.

Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones are simulating an attack on the island and its navy, according to the island’s defence minister.

It stated that it dispatched aircraft and ships to respond “appropriately.”

According to an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation, as Chinese forces “pushed” the line, as they did on Saturday, Taiwanese forces remained close to observe and deny the Chinese the chance to cross.

“The two sides are showing restraint,” said the individual, describing the manoeuvres as “cat and mouse” on the high seas.

“One side tries to cross, and the other stands in the way and forces them to a more disadvantaged position and eventually return to the other side.”

Taiwan stated that its land-based anti-ship missiles and Patriot surface-to-air missiles were in readiness.

The F-16 jet fighters are fitted with improved anti-aircraft missiles from the Defense Ministry It released photos of anti-ship Harpoons being loaded.

Taiwan said its jets warned off 20 Chinese planes, including 14 that breached the median line. 14 Chinese ships were spotted in the Taiwan Strait.

