China’s power shown during US House Speaker Nancy visit to Taiwan 

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) celebrated its 95th anniversary on Monday.

PLA showcased its weapons and equipment to prevent US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Observers say China’s military is gaining ascendency in the ruling Communist Party of China.

Advertisement

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) celebrated its 95th anniversary on Monday, showcasing its muscles to prevent US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan.

Pelosi said she would lead a congressional group to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan but was mum on a possible stopover in Taiwan, which China claims as part of its mainland.

President Xi Jinping warned last Thursday that “those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Official American communication with Taiwan encourages Beijing to formalise Taiwan’s de facto independence.

The two-million-strong PLA highlighted its recent achievements in weaponry and equipment development and realistic combat preparations to warn “Taiwan independence” secessionists and external meddling forces.

The PLA revealed new development in its advanced weaponry and equipment, including its hypersonic missile, amphibious assault ship, aerial tanker, and massive destroyers, which all have important roles to play if a fight breaks out in the Taiwan Straits.

Advertisement

China Central Television (CCTV) released a video Saturday captioned “The capabilities of the Chinese troops shown in 81 seconds” depicting the launch of a DF-17 hypersonic missile from a transporter erector launcher in the desert.

The missile can hit fixed and moving targets in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Straits, and Northeast Asia, including aircraft carriers.

Pelosi’s visit overshadowed the PLA’s anniversary, but observers say the Chinese military is steadily gaining ascendency in the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), especially under the leadership of Xi, who is also Chairman of the all-powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the PLA’s overall high-command.

Xi, 68, is anticipated to receive a third five-year term or maybe life at the CPC Congress in the next several months. Unlike his predecessors, he is the only civilian in the CMC, which is controlled by PLA generals.

Since Xi gained power in 2012, he has insisted that the PLA function under the CPC, which he says holds the gun. However, the military, which remains his power base, is gaining influence in the 92-million-member Communist Party.

Also Read Myanmar military to rule country until 2023 Myanmar's military government has extended the state of emergency until 2023. The...

Advertisement

Observers say that the military-dominated major party bodies. Studies show that the PLA has two of the politburo’s 25 members and 20% of the Central Committee’s 205 permanent and 171 alternate members.

Xi said the Chinese military should be commanded by “reliable people” loyal to the Communist Party to secure its “absolute leadership” over the world’s largest armed forces.

Xi remarked, “We must lay emphasis on political integrity when cultivating, evaluating, and appointing personnel so that the party’s absolute leadership over the military is implemented in the whole process of personnel work.”

Xi said the military must be directed by party loyalists.

Xi noted that the beginning point and ultimate purpose of personnel work is to construct fighting and winning armed forces. He called for measures to increase the supply of combat-ready individuals in step with conflict forms.

General Wei Fenghe said the PLA has made indelible achievements in achieving national independence, liberating the Chinese people, and making the country affluent and strong.

Advertisement

Gen. Wei emphasised China’s efforts to establish a solid national defence and formidable armed forces commensurate with the country’s international position and security and development goals.

He said these initiatives will promote China’s great rejuvenation.

Also Read Liz Truss secures cabinet support as PM voting begins Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was endorsed by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim...