Clergy in Florida say that abortion ban violates religious liberty

A new law criminalising most abortions after 15 weeks took effect in Florida on July 1.

Clergy from five religions are suing the state, arguing it violates their religious freedom rights.

Florida’s attorney general has said her office will defend the law at a court hearing.

Five religions’ clergy members sued Florida on Monday over a new law criminalising most abortions after 15 weeks, arguing it violates their religious freedom rights.

The five separate cases filed in Miami-Dade County allege that the state’s restriction restricts clergy members’ capacity to counsel congregants regarding abortion in accordance with their religious beliefs, as Florida law bans counselling or inciting a crime.

Three rabbis, a United Church of Christ reverend, a Unitarian Universalist minister, an Episcopal Church priest, and a Buddhist lama comprise the plaintiffs.

They asked the court to rule that the state’s abortion legislation violates the freedoms of speech and religion guaranteed by the Florida and United States constitutions.

In addition, they assert that the abortion ban violates a Florida law that prevents the government from “substantially burdening” the exercise of religion unless there is a compelling state interest that cannot be fulfilled with fewer restrictions.

Ashley Moody, Florida’s attorney general, said her office will defend the law. Marci Hamilton, a Penn professor supporting the plaintiffs, said the cases are “absolutely essential” to address abortion restrictions and religious freedom.

Florida synagogues are also being sued in connection with the abortion law. Another state court is hearing the matter.

The Florida law banning abortions beyond 15 weeks took effect on July 1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law in April, before the U.S. Supreme Court’s June verdict.

