Congo’s health authorities are looking into Ebola case

An Ebola-related death occurred in the city of Beni, which was one of the centres of an outbreak that occurred from 2018 to 2020.

The virus causes fever, body aches, and diarrhoea.

It is naturally contained in Congo’s dense tropical forests, which are a natural reservoir for the virus.

Advertisement

World Health Organization on Saturday, health officials in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are conducting an investigation into a possible case of Ebola.

On Monday, an Ebola-related death occurred in the city of Beni, which was one of the centres of an outbreak that occurred from 2018 to 2020 and resulted in the deaths of nearly 2,300 people.

According to a statement released by the WHO, she was initially treated for other conditions, but later developed symptoms that were consistent with Ebola.

The virus that causes fever, body aches, and diarrhoea is naturally contained in Congo’s dense tropical forests, which are a natural reservoir for the virus.

Since 1976, the nation has documented a total of 14 outbreaks. The most recent outbreak, which occurred in the northwestern part of Congo and resulted in five deaths, was declared over a month ago.

Advertisement

Also Read Congo UN brigade killed two in firing at border post Congo's government and the UN peacekeeping force said that soldiers returning from...