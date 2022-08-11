Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservatives were instructed not to criticize the MPs’ inquiry into Boris Johnson

Conservatives were instructed not to criticize the MPs’ inquiry into Boris Johnson

Articles
Advertisement
Conservatives were instructed not to criticize the MPs’ inquiry into Boris Johnson

Conservatives were instructed not to criticize the MPs’ inquiry

Advertisement
  • MPs warned not to speak out about inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs.
  • Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries called it a “witch hunt” and an attempt to win a by-election.
    • Advertisement
  • Commons Privileges Committee has come under fire from Tory MPs over its investigation.

The government’s chief whip has warned Conservative MPs not to speak out about an investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs about Partygate.

It comes after allies of the outgoing Prime Minister called the Commons Privileges Committee investigation a “witch hunt” and “rigged.”

The investigation will look into whether he obstructed Parliament by telling it that pandemic rules were followed.

It is possible that Mr Johnson will be suspended from the Commons.

Advertisement

After a series of media revelations about events in and around No. 10 during the Covid restrictions, Parliament voted in April to launch the investigation.

Mr Johnson has pledged to cooperate with the investigation and previously stated that he has “absolutely nothing, frankly, to hide.”

A committee spokesperson stated that the committee had not “prejudiced” any aspect of its investigation and that the parliamentary officials advising it were politically impartial.

If Mr Johnson is suspended from the Commons for more than 10 days, he may have to face a by-election to keep his seat.

The cross-party committee has a Tory majority, but has recently come under fire from the prime minister’s Conservative allies.

The remarks came after the committee decided it would not have to prove Mr Johnson intentionally misled MPs in order to prove he obstructed Parliament’s work.

Advertisement

Nadine Dorries, a Johnson supporter and Culture Secretary, said on Sunday that the “Machiavellian” inquiry was “the means to a by-election” and urged Tory MPs to “have no part in it.”

Advertisement

“If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster,” she added.

Also Read

Boris Johnson won’t get involved in crisis as that is “for the next PM,”
Boris Johnson won’t get involved in crisis as that is “for the next PM,”

Downing Street has rejected calls for Boris Johnson to call an emergency...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story