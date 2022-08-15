Covid outbreak hits Marshall Islands for the first time

Marshall Islands have seen a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 infections.

About 75% of tests nationwide, according to Health Secretary Jack Niedenthal, were positive.

The government has declared a “state of health disaster,” closed schools.

Advertisement

The Marshall Islands have seen a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, just days after the Pacific region saw the virus spread locally for the first time.

Since Friday, the overall number of cases has nearly doubled in Majuro, the capital city.

According to the most recent statistics, one in ten city residents have recently become infected.

About 75% of tests nationwide, according to Health Secretary Jack Niedenthal’s statement on Sunday, were positive.

Early in the epidemic, a few Pacific islands were successful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus by enforcing rigorous regulations.

Before two cases of Covid-19 were discovered in October 2020, The Marshall Islands, which has a population of 59,000, was one of the last countries in the world to be unaffected. The two were alone after travelling together from the US.

Advertisement

There had not been any communal transmission of the virus as recently as a week prior, which means that Covid had not yet been identified spreading from person to person.

However, the initial local spread was verified on Monday. In response, the government proclaimed a “state of health disaster,” closed schools, and instituted a number of public health measures.

According to Mr. Niedenthal, the Marshall Islands have switched from a “prevention to mitigation” strategy as a result of the surge in cases.

He declared, “The days of quarantine upon arrival are now over.”

Although there hasn’t been a call for a lockdown, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) says that many people have opted to stay at home, with churches cancelling services and eateries appearing empty.

In the Marshall Islands, two fatalities have been reported since October 2020, and 3,036 cases have been recorded overall.

Advertisement

At the time of Mr. Niedenthal’s Facebook update on Monday, only nine hospitalizations had been reported, and statistics showed that 70% of Marshallese had received all of their recommended vaccinations.

Anyone who is seriously ill is asked to report their situation as an emergency at the hospital, said Mr. Niedenthal, who announced earlier in the week that he had also tested positive.

He pleaded with people to stay away from specialized “alternative care sites” that had been established to address minor Covid symptoms.

“Much of the chaos is beginning to die down” he said, promising that “this will continue to get better.”

He stated that further assistance would come from abroad, notably the US, and that more “boots on the ground” would be added during the following week.

Also Read COVID-19 updates in Pakistan: 2 deaths, 400 new cases reported in 24 hours Pakistan reported two deaths and 400 cases of COVID-19 in the last...