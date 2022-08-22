Darya Dugina’s father blames Ukraine for her death

Alexander Dugin is the high priest of a virulent brand of Russian nationalism that has grown in power in Moscow.

His daughter Darya Dugina was killed “in front of my eyes” while returning from the Tradition festival near Moscow.

Alexander Dugin has made his first remarks about his daughter Darya Dugina’s death by car bomb, blaming Ukraine.

Dugina was killed “in front of my eyes” while returning from the Tradition festival near Moscow, he said in a statement posted on his friend Konstantin Malofeev’s Telegram channel.

“She was a beautiful Orthodox girl, a patriot, a military correspondent, an expert on central channels, and a philosopher. Her speeches and reporting have always been profound, grounded and restrained. She never called for violence and war,” he continued. “She was a rising star at the beginning of her journey. The enemies of Russia meanly, stealthily killed her.”

In the aftermath of her death, he called for Russian victory.

“But we, our people, cannot be broken even by such unbearable blows,” his statement read. “Our hearts yearn for more than just revenge or retribution. It’s too small, not the Russian way. We only need our Victory. My daughter laid her maiden life on her altar. So win, please!”

He also stated that a memorial service for Dugina will be held on Tuesday.

Ukraine denied any involvement in the car explosion on Sunday, with Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s office in Ukraine, saying in a Ukrainian TV interview that “Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, as the Russian Federation is, and even more so, we are not a terrorist state.”

