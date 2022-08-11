Dimitri Flores ask social media for help after helicopter crash

Panama politician ask social media for help after helicopter crash

Independent candidate Dimitri Flores is one of six people on board.

Helicopter crashed at 4,500ft (1,400m) into jungle in western Panama.

presidential candidate in Panama made a dramatic plea for help on social media.

After his helicopter crashed into the country’s jungle, a presidential candidate in Panama named Dimitri Flores made a dramatic plea for help on social media.

Dimitri Flores, an independent candidate running in the 2024 elections, posted the video from the scene after his plane crashed in a mountainous region of western Panama.

Mr Flores was said to be one of six people aboard the helicopter.

According to the presidential candidate, several people were injured in the crash.

“The helicopter crashed,” the politician added between grunts of pain. “We have to thank God that we are alive.”

“Try to send for me,” Mr Flores said. “Here there are broken legs, arms, wow.”

The remains of his orange helicopter could be seen protruding through dense branches in the background as he moved around the crash site.

According to Mr Flores, the accident occurred “at 4,500ft [1,400m] in the mountains, after [the area of] Ceiba and reaching Jaramillo.” He didn’t say anything about what caused the helicopter to crash.

The aircraft had already been located, according to Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority, and a rescue operation was underway.

Mr Flores, a lawyer, is one of several people vying for a spot on the 2024 presidential ballot as an independent candidate.

