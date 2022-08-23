The dinosaur tracks date from around 113 million years ago.

This summer’s excessive drought has caused a river in the park to dry out completely.

The human-caused climate crisis has increased the potential for more frequent dramatic swings.

Advertisement

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas said in a statement on Monday. Extreme drought conditions that dried up a river caused the discovery of dinosaur footprints from about 113 million years ago.

“The majority of Acrocanthosaurus tracks that have lately been revealed were found at various locations along the river in the park. According to park spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas Garcia, this dinosaur would have been close to seven tonnes in weight. And roughly 15 feet tall as an adult.

According to Garcia, Sauroposeidon, another species that left footprints at the Glen Rose, Texas, park, would have stood around 60 feet tall and weighed 44 tonnes as an adult.

A river in the park has dried up completely in most places due to this summer’s extreme drought, exposing the tracks as the most recent long-kept secret to be recently made public as water bodies around the world have dried up as a result of drought conditions.

Also Read Dinosaurs and superheroes are back to resurrect the summer box office Tom Cruise is getting ready to walk the Cannes red carpet, Marvel's...

The dinosaur footprints are around 113 million years old. State Park Dinosaur Valley



Advertisement

According to the US Drought Monitor, Texas experienced drought last week in two of the most severe categories in more than 60% of the state. Recent heat waves in the state also caused temperatures to soar into the triple digits, putting millions of people under extreme heat alerts.

The possibility of more frequent, dramatic swings between periods of drought and excessive precipitation, like the flash flooding this week in the Dallas area, has also grown due to the human-caused climate crisis.

Also Read In Japan, athletes compete while dressed as dinosaurs Numerous festivals and activities have been postponed across Japan due to the...