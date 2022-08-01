Disastrous California wildfires heads toward north

McKinney Fire has burned 21,000 hectares (52,500 acres) so far.

Siskiyou County received a state of emergency declaration on Saturday.

At least 2,000 locals have evacuated the area, along with hikers and mountain bikers.

The greatest wildfire to have raged through California thus far this year is being fought by hundreds of firefighters.

According to the state’s fire department, the McKinney Fire, which began on Friday in the northern Siskiyou county, has burned 21,000 hectares (52,500 acres) so far.

Authorities report that at least 2,000 locals have evacuated the area, along with hikers on the Pacific Crest trail. Homes were demolished.

According to the emergency service’s most recent report, it has not been contained at all as of Sunday.

Given the ongoing drought conditions in California, there is a red flag warning in effect signaling the possibility of hazardous fire conditions.

Following the destruction of homes and threat to infrastructure, Siskiyou County received a state of emergency declaration on Saturday, according to state governor Gavin Newsom.

He said, “intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and lightning storms”,

Authorities issue a warning that potential thunderstorms may cause more flames to spread in the upcoming days.

The US Forest Service issued a warning that “extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic, and extremely strong, causing the fire to spread in any direction”.

To counteract some of the hazardous “thunderstorm ingredients,” meteorologist Brad Schaaf told the New York Times that smoke from the McKinney fire could drop temperatures.

The current fire is the second significant conflagration to recently affect the state. The Oak Fire, close to Yosemite National Park, has been 67 percent contained after eight days of raging, according to the fire service Cal Fire.

The fire season will last for several more months in California, which is experiencing severe drought conditions.

The likelihood of hot, dry weather, which is prone to start wildfires, is increasing due to climate change.

Since the start of the industrial age, the world has already warmed by around 1.1C, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments drastically reduce emissions.

