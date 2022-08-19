Disbarred SC attorney Alex Murdaugh allegedly killed wife and son

Alex Murdaugh indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges.

Murdaugh already accused of killing his wife and son last year.

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and the couple’s younger son, Paul, 22, were found shot to death.

Advertisement

Authorities announced Friday that disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who was already charged with killing his wife and son, had been indicted on numerous counts of money laundering and computer crime.

He was charged with nine crimes by a grand jury, including two counts of laundering between $20,000 and $100,000 in cash, one count of laundering more than $100,000, two counts of computer crimes involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature or item for at least $10,000 under false pretences.

Although the indictments were handed down on Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson didn’t make them public until Friday.

Murdaugh was charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son last year by a grand jury earlier this year.

The high-profile attorney’s arrest and the murders have shocked South Carolina’s legal community. On the evening of June 7, 2021, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and the couple’s younger son, Paul, 22, were found shot to death at their hunting lodge and estate in Colleton County, close to Charleston.

Also Read A German driver who killed five was handed a life sentence A German man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering...

Advertisement

Before being barred by the state’s high court, Murdaugh, a personal injury lawyer, had his licence revoked.

According to the court records, the grand jury determined that there was proof that Murdaugh took $91,867.50 in late December 2020 or early January 2021 and $83,333.33 on May 21, 2021, in money that was supposed to go to the company but instead went to a “account he controlled.”

The grand jury also discovered evidence that Murdaugh, in 2017–18, took advantage of a mistake made by the company’s accounting department, which resulted in the payment of $121,358.63 to him for a loan repayment when the money was actually owed to the defendant’s brother.

According to court records, Murdaugh made the company write another check for the same amount after pointing out the error. However, the indictment stated that because the “business did not place a stop payment with the bank on the first check,” Murdaugh wound up cashing both draughts “and converted those money to personal use.”

On Friday, it was impossible to quickly reach Murdaugh’s defence attorneys for comment.

Also Read Woman killed and “kept hostage” by a 9-foot alligator after she fell in pond 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker was found dead in a pond at her...