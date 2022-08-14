Donald Trump under Espionage Act investigation

The FBI recovered more than 20 boxes of items, some of which were labelled “top secret,”

The FBI recovered more than 20 boxes of items, some of which were labelled “top secret,” during a search of Donald Trump’s Florida property, according to court filings.

Details from an unsealed warrant show certain items pertaining to defence information.

According to the warrant, the investigation covers alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

There were 11 sets of classified documents among the 20 boxes removed, one labelled “various classified/TS/SCI materials,” referring to top secret and sensitive information.

A photo binder, a handwritten message, and information regarding the “President of France” were also confiscated.

The FBI stormed Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida earlier this week, with the former president alleging his residence had been “raided” and “under siege,” and that officers had broken open a safe.

He assured his 3.8 million Truth Social followers that the documents were “all declassified” and that he would have handed them over at any time – there was no need to “seize” them.

While a president has the right to declassify papers, it is unclear if Mr Trump has ever taken official action to do so.

The FBI investigation has primarily galvanised his supporters, who have rallied around him and criticised the move as political, given it comes at a time when many expect him to declare intentions to run for a second presidential term.

According to the warrant, his home was “a mansion with roughly 58 bedrooms and 33 baths on a 17-acre estate.”

Officers might search the “45 Office” – a reference to Mr Trump’s status as the 45th President of the United States – as well as “all storage rooms, and all other rooms or spaces inside the premises utilised or available to be used by FPOTUS” (Former President of the United States).

According to the “receipt for property,” the executive award of mercy for erstwhile Trump associate Roger Stone was also discovered.

Mr Stone first encouraged Mr Trump to run for office, and his unwavering support for the president got him a reduced sentence for his crime following the Mueller investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016.

