Drought can become a hindrance in electricity supply

Hydropower, which uses water to generate electricity, has decreased by 20% globally.

High temperatures in the UK are impacting the output of energy from fossil, nuclear, and solar sources.

Europe is scrambling to find alternative energy sources.

Advertisement

According to experts, the ongoing drought in the United Kingdom and Europe is putting pressure on electricity generation.

Hydropower, which uses water to generate electricity, has decreased by 20% globally.

And nuclear facilities that use river water for cooling have been restricted.

There are concerns that the shortfalls are a precursor to the upcoming winter.

High temperatures in the United Kingdom are impacting the output of energy from fossil, nuclear, and solar sources.

This is due to the fact that technology in power plants and solar panels performs significantly worse in high temperatures.

Advertisement

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe is scrambling to find alternative energy sources, which is exacerbated by the protracted dry spell.

Hydropower is a significant source of energy in Europe, but the lack of water in rivers and reservoirs is now substantially reducing the capacity of facilities to generate electricity.

In the past year, Italy’s hydroelectric power generation has decreased by approximately 40%.

Similarly, the amount of electricity generated in Spain has decreased by 44%, according to data from energy researchers Rystad Energy.

“Hydropower can be quite volatile, but 40% is extreme,” says Fabian Rnningen, an energy analyst at Rystad.

He explains that the figures are decreasing not only in one region of Europe, but in all the major hydropower-producing nations.

Advertisement

“It’s really a big impact,,” he adds.

Norway also faces difficulties with hydroelectricity. It warned that if its reservoirs were not refilled, it might not be able to continue exporting energy to countries like the United Kingdom.

According to some in the hydro industry, the lack of investments in modernization and transmission lines also contributes to the problems.

“We are going to face a problem this winter. And that should be a wake-up call to have more investment in the infrastructure for the next few years,” Eddie Rich of the International Hydropower Association explains.

Also Read Rhine River hit by drought in Germany, “We have 30 centimeters of water remaining” Although several ferries in and around the town of Kaub have been...