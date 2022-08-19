‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from Spain’s Valdecanas reservoir.

Thousands of years old prehistoric monument submerged under water.

Scorching summer has led to a 28% drop in water level.

Advertisement

In Europe, rivers and dams are drying up due to climate change. But the drought in Spain has had a positive side effect that has encouraged archaeologists. As a dam dried up, the Dolmen of Guadalperal, popularly known as the “Spanish Stonehenge,” came into view.

In one of the reservoir’s corners, a prehistoric monument dating back thousands of years was submerged in water in central Spain’s Valdecanas reservoir. Due to the hot weather, the water level has dropped by 28%, exposing the enormous upright stones.

Here is a look at dried-up rivers and dams from all around the world, from the “Spanish Stonehenge” emerging from Spain’s Valdecanas reservoir to Mexico, which is experiencing its worst drought in 30 years.

From the ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerging from Spain’s Valdecanas reservoir to Mexico, which is facing its worst drought in 30 years, here’s a look at dried up rivers and dams around the world pic.twitter.com/MRvN2n2dbB — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read First nationwide drought warning in 9 years is issued by China The alert is the third-highest on China's four-tier scale. It indicates that...