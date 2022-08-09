Dundee killer stays in prison after home release attack

Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald while she was walking her dog.

In 2017, Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald while she was walking her dog in the woods near her Dundee home.

McIntosh was scheduled for an automatic parole hearing on Monday after serving the five-year portion of his sentence.

The case will be reviewed by the Scottish Parole Board in two years.

Mrs. McDonald was a silent witness at the virtual hearing.

According to reports, no application for release was made on McIntosh’s behalf.

Mrs McDonald previously told BBC Scotland that she forgave McIntosh and reserved her rage for the checks she believes failed to keep her safe from him.

McIntosh, now 36, was sentenced to at least five years in prison for the attack, but he was also given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR), which means he could never be released.

McIntosh was serving a life sentence for the murder of Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law 16 years earlier at the time of the attack in August 2017.

He was up for parole and had been granted home leave in preparation.