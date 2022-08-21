Eastern Afghan province: flash floods claim 20 lives

Flash floods in Logar province kill at least 20 people and destroy more than 3,000 homes.

More heavy rains and floods expected across 21 provinces in coming days.

Government spokesman calls on international community to provide aid for the victims.

Heavy rains in the eastern Afghan province of Logar caused flash floods that killed at least 20 people and destroyed more than 3,000 dwellings, according to officials.

In addition to those deceased, the rainstorm that pounded parts of the province on Saturday also left more than 30 people injured, according to the provincial governor’s office.

According to the statement, the floods also killed approximately 2,000 livestock and ruined dozens of canals in addition to about 5,000 acres of agricultural land, mostly orchards.

Numerous Afghans perish each year as a result of floods and violent downpours, especially in rural areas of extreme poverty where poorly constructed dwellings are frequently at danger of collapsing.

According to the province government, after their homes were destroyed, individuals were being evacuated to safe regions by security personnel and charitable organisations.

In a separate statement, government spokesman Bilal Karimi pleaded with the international community to offer assistance.

In this crucial moment, Karimi urged the international community, “to join forces with the Afghans and (to) spare no effort to support the victims.”

The country’s meteorological agency predicted that in the upcoming days, heavy rainfall and flooding will continue to spread throughout 21 provinces.

Since the Taliban retook power in August of last year, foreign aid and disaster relief programmes have been drastically limited.

Western countries are afraid that the Taliban could seize any support and use it to tighten their hold on Afghanistan.

