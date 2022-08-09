Advertisement
Egyptian, Israeli leaders hold negotiations after Gaza ceasefire

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have met in Cairo.
  • The visit comes after Egypt brokered a truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.
  • Last week, at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, were killed in the violence.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid met after Cairo brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

Last week, at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, were killed in the violence.

El-Sisi said it’s important to capitalise on the current calm and improve conditions in Gaza while supporting Abbas.

Lapid said again that Egypt is a key to peace in the Middle East and thanked Egypt for its recent efforts to mediate.

Lapid said in a statement that he and El-Sisi “talked about the importance of promoting and developing normalisation between Israel and the countries of the region and the importance of dialogue for achieving stability in the region.”

They also talked about “important humanitarian issues for the two countries” and how to keep working together economically.

The ceasefire ended the most intense violence in Gaza since last year’s 11-day war. Israel’s operation began with the assassination of an Islamic Jihad leader on Friday, followed by the murder of another leader on Saturday.

