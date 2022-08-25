Emmanuel Macron to repair ties with Algeria as energy crisis hit

Emmanuel Macron will also meet young entrepreneurs and attend a breakdancing performance.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Algeria in an effort to mend strained ties with a country whose oil and gas reserves have new strategic significance in light of the impending energy crisis in Europe.

His arrival ends a protracted period of tension brought on by divergent recollections of Algeria’s deadly independence war.

Late last year, Algeria’s ambassador to Paris was recalled due to this.

President Macron has “taken the decision to orientate this visit towards the future… and set the groundwork for a restart of the relationship,” according to the Elysée palace. A 90-person group of ministers, businessmen, and athletes is accompanying him on his journey.

When he claimed that the “politico-military system” in charge in Algiers was “cashing in on memories” [of the conflict] to justify its continuation] in October, diplomatic relations deteriorated.

France had enraged Algeria and its neighbour, Morocco, a month before by drastically cutting the number of tourist visas it issues. This was in response to allegations that both North African nations were impeding the return of citizens discovered to be in France without authorization.

Along with the usual conversations with the host president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and memorial visits, Mr. Macron will also meet with young entrepreneurs in the Algerian city, Algiers.

Then, on Friday, he will travel to the western city of Oran where he will attend a breakdancing performance and visit a record shop known for being a hub for Algerian traditional Rai music.

