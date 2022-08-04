Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Employees in Iraq get day off as temperatures rises to 50C

Employees in Iraq get day off as temperatures rises to 50C

Articles
Advertisement
Employees in Iraq get day off as temperatures rises to 50C

Employees in Iraq get day off as temperatures rises to 50C

Advertisement
  • Iraq has been experiencing a heatwave since mid-July, and is expected to continue.
  • At least ten regions have ceased work for most governmental personnel due to the extreme heat.
    • Advertisement
  • A four-day holiday for state employees has begun in the southern port of Basra.

 

State employees in various parts of Iraq have been given the day off as temperatures reach above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in numerous areas, according to local media.

On Thursday, several locations in the country topped the list of the warmest places in the globe.

According to Kurdistan24, at least ten regions have ceased work for most governmental personnel due to the extreme heat.

Advertisement

The country has been experiencing a heatwave since mid-July, and it is expected to continue.

As one of the hottest places on the planet, Iraq is no stranger to scorching heat. However, many claim that things are worse.

A four-day holiday for state employees has begun in the southern port of Basra, where temperatures are exceptionally high.

Though many employees’ offices are closed, many believe they will continue to suffer because power outages mean that air conditioning is frequently unavailable.
Advertisement

This year, suffocating dust storms have also intensified, blocking the sky and causing service disruptions.

Because of human-caused climate change, heatwaves have become more common, more intense, and stay longer.

The world has already warmed by around 1.1 degrees Celsius since the beginning of the industrial age, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments around the world drastically reduce emissions.

The United Nations has identified Iraq as one of the Middle East countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Advertisement

Also Read

Iraqi cleric’s followers told to leave parliament
Iraqi cleric’s followers told to leave parliament

Muqtada Al-Sadr instructed his followers to leave parliament within 72 hours. They...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story