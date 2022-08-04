Employees in Iraq get day off as temperatures rises to 50C

Iraq has been experiencing a heatwave since mid-July, and is expected to continue.

At least ten regions have ceased work for most governmental personnel due to the extreme heat.

Advertisement A four-day holiday for state employees has begun in the southern port of Basra.

State employees in various parts of Iraq have been given the day off as temperatures reach above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in numerous areas, according to local media.

On Thursday, several locations in the country topped the list of the warmest places in the globe.

According to Kurdistan24, at least ten regions have ceased work for most governmental personnel due to the extreme heat.

Advertisement

The country has been experiencing a heatwave since mid-July, and it is expected to continue.

As one of the hottest places on the planet, Iraq is no stranger to scorching heat. However, many claim that things are worse.

A four-day holiday for state employees has begun in the southern port of Basra, where temperatures are exceptionally high.