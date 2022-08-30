EU members agree to military assistance for Ukraine

All member states agree on launch of “work necessary to define the parameters for a new military assistance mission for Ukraine”.

Ukrainian defence minister has presented EU with list of short-, medium- and long-term training activities that the country's armed forces require.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday, all member states of the European Union are in agreement regarding the launch of “work necessary to define the parameters for a new military assistance mission for Ukraine.”

Following a meeting of European Union defence ministers in Prague, he stated that there are “many training initiatives on the way” for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Additionally, according to the top EU diplomat, the Ukrainian defence minister had presented the EU with a list of short-, medium-, and long-term training activities that the country’s armed forces require.

“We need to ensure the coherence of this effort,” he said. “It’s clear that we need to be quick and ambitious, demonstrate added value, flexibility, once again based on the needs of Ukrainian armed forces.”

