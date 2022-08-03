Justices at the U.K.’s top court say Archie Battersbee has “no prospect of any meaningful recovery”.

The 12-year-old was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7.

His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected a request; by the 12-year-old boy’s parents to continue his treatment; also allowed the hospital to remove the boy’s life support.

Archie Battersbee’s parents had petitioned the Supreme Court justices to overturn a lower court’s decision; allowing the Royal London Hospital to switch off the boy’s ventilator; and other life-sustaining measures.

Tuesday at noon was supposed to be the end of Archie’s therapy; but the hospital indicated it would wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Archie had “no chance of any significant recovery,” according to the judges; on the highest court in the United Kingdom, and even with ongoing care; he would pass away in the following few weeks from organ and heart failure. The judges concurred with a lower court; that further medical care “serves solely to protract his death”; by prolonging it.

The family will “fight until the end,” according to Archie’s mother Hollie Dance; although it’s not clear what legal alternatives they still have.

On April 7, Archie was discovered with a ligature over his head; and was unresponsive at home. His parents think he might have been participating; in a challenge online that went awry.

Advertisement

Also Read Archie Battersbee parents requests to Supreme Court over life-support withdrawal Archie Battersbee was discovered unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on...

Archie’s prolonged life support therapy is not in his best interests; according to doctors who believe he is brain-stem dead. Many British courts have concurred.

The family filed a complaint with the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; requesting that the committee postpone the treatment’s termination; while it investigates the situation.

Dance stated, “We don’t know what the rush is; or why all of our wishes are being rejected.

The case is the most recent in the UK to pit medical expertise against family preferences. In numerous instances, including this one; a religious lobbying group called Christian Concern has supported the families.

Also Read Hycean worlds: A new class of exoplanet that may support life More than 4,400 exoplanets have been identified to date, and the majority...