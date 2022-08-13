Famous Freya the walrus could get euthanized

Freya, a walrus in Norway, may be put to death if people do not maintain a safe distance.

Freya, a well-known walrus in Norway, may be put to death if people do not maintain a safe distance from the animal, according to officials.

The 600kg legend, known for her antics that include getting into small boats and sinking them with her large frame, was given her nickname after the Norse goddess of beauty and love.

The public is risking their safety and Freya’s welfare by getting too close to the animal, the Norwegian Fisheries Ministry has cautioned.

The division issued a warning that “further measures” like euthanasia are under consideration.

“Our biggest fear is that people could get hurt.” said Nadia Jdaini, senior communications adviser at the Directorate of Fisheries.

“The Directorate of Fisheries’ assessment is that the public’s negligent behaviour and failure to follow the recommendations from the authorities can endanger life and health”.

The ministry also stated that there is proof that some individuals have showered next to Freya, thrown things at her, and taken pictures while she is bathing.

As patrol vessels monitor the situation, the ministry is in contact with the police and veterinarians to propose additional steps.

Despite warnings, parents and kids at Kadettamgen are shown getting “up close and personal” with the walrus in images supplied by the ministry.

Freya has become quite the draw with practically daily reports from local media on her sightings, with her characteristic pink patch by her nose, even though she has given some local boat owners a headache.

This summer, she has been seen visiting Oslofjord, a fjord in Norway’s southeast.

