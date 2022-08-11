FBI Director Christopher Wray calls threats following raid on Trump

Christopher Wray condemns social media threats against him and other law enforcement officers.

FBI conducted an unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

Thousands of social media posts criticise the ‘raid’ and call for violence against Wray and others.

FBI Director Christopher Wray pushed back on social media threats made against him and other law enforcement officers, following his agency’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The FBI conducted a “raid” on Trump’s Florida home on Monday, and by the evening, thousands of social media posts criticised the incident and accused the bureau of being politicised. Some messages also advocated for violence against Wray, as well as a massive uprising and even a civil war.

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray stated, condemning the posts. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

He described the threats as “heinous and dangerous.”

Wray declined to comment further or answer any questions about why FBI agents spent hours searching Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort on Monday. This was the first time in US history that the FBI conducted such a search at a former president’s home.

Hundreds of messages calling for violence have been seen on Twitter, Gab, and TRUTH Social since Monday.

Authorities monitoring these posts have noticed a significant increase in death threats directed at Attorney General Merrick Garland, Wray, and FBI agents.

Garland and Wray both travel with armed security.

Trump and other top Republicans have demanded that the FBI and Justice Department explain why the search was conducted and what property was seized.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in an email sent by Trump’s Save America political action committee.

“The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConell, R-Ky., said Tuesday. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately.”

