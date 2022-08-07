Fifth person arrested in the disappearance of Owami Davies

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Owami Davies.

She was last seen walking along Derby Road in West Croydon, south London.

Police renew their appeal for information more than a month after her last confirmed sighting.

Advertisement

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies, with the Met Police renewing their appeal for information more than a month after her last confirmed sighting.

The police have now arrested five people, two of whom are suspected of murder and three of whom are suspected of kidnapping.

On Saturday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Four of those arrested were later released on bail.

Ms Davies, 24, was last seen walking along Derby Road in West Croydon in the early hours of July 7.

Police have also been notified of a second, unconfirmed, sighting of Owami on July 7. This occurred at 7 a.m. on Clarendon Road in Croydon.

Advertisement

She’d left her family’s house in Grays, Essex, three days before.

“This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation.

Advertisement “We are working tirelessly to follow every line of enquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls, as we continue to search for Owami. “We are now a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her. I cannot imagine what that time has been like for her family. We continue to provide them with whatever support we can. “I am grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, but I must again appeal for anyone who has information – however insignificant they believe it might be – to get in touch.” The investigation into what happened to Owami is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. Also Read Fourth man arrested on suspicion murder of missing student nurse Owami Davies A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Owami Davies.... Advertisement