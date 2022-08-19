Final two defendants in Ohio hazing case get 6 weeks in jail

Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were sentenced on Wednesday after being acquitted in May.

The final two former fraternity members convicted in the hazing death of an Ohio Bowling Green State University student last year were sentenced to six weeks in prison this week.

Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were sentenced on Wednesday after being acquitted in May of more serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, in the death of Stone Foltz, 20, in March 2021.

Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, was sentenced to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest for hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws. Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, was found guilty of obstructing official business, hazing, and failing to comply and sentenced to 42 days in prison.

Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning following a fraternity initiation event in which he was forced to finish an entire bottle of alcohol – a hazing ritual. A roommate discovered him unconscious after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz passed away three days after being placed on life support.

Six other ex-fraternity members pleaded guilty to various charges and testified against Henrickson and Krinn. Some were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven to 28 days, and all were ordered to serve at least 28 days on house arrest.

“What they did was cruel, senseless, and destructive—to their lives and ours—and it wasn’t done in secret,” they said in a prepared statement. “We demand accountability, not just for Stone, but for every parent across the country who is dropping off their child at college. We naively believed University leaders would live up to their legal obligations by protecting our son from harm. We hope they will one day stop blaming everyone else, recognize their role in Stone’s death, and join us in the effort to end hazing in Ohio and across the country.”

