Finland PM takes drug test in response to party video leak

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says she has taken a drug test.

Video shows her dancing at a party with pop star Olavi Uusivirta.

Marin had previously denied claims that she had taken drugs.

In response to controversy surrounding a leaked video showing her dancing at a party with one of her country’s top pop stars, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she had done a drug test.

She earlier disputed allegations that she had used drugs, but on Friday in Helsinki, she said she had undergone a drug test and was awaiting the findings.

According to Reuters, Marin told reporters, “In recent days, there have been fairly serious public charges that I either used narcotics or was present in an environment where they were used.

I have done a drug test today for my own legal protection and to dispel any concerns since I take these claims very seriously and even if I think the demand for a drug test is unreasonable, the results will be available in about a week, she said.

After a video showed Marin, 36, copying a song in front of a camera and dancing with a group of people at a party, including the male pop artist Olavi Uusivirta, was shared on social media, opposing politicians urged her to submit to a drug test.

She should offer to take one, according to Mikko Karna, a parliamentarian from the agrarian Center Party and a coalition partner of Marin’s Social Democratic Party, as well as opposition leader Riikka Purra.

“I regret that it has been made public. The evening was spent with friends. Yes, I partied a bit wild. In response to the video’s release, Marin, who became Finland’s youngest prime minister in December 2019, informed the Finnish television YLE on Thursday.

She stated in a different interview with the Swedish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet that she had never taken any substances other than alcohol. I’ve done things that were entirely legal as I danced, sang, and partied.

“I also haven’t been in a position where I could see that others are doing it that way,” the speaker continued.

Drug use, possession, and distribution are all prohibited in Finland, despite the fact that police claim drug-related offences are the most frequent in the nation. The most recent data available shows that police reported roughly 10,000 drug-related offences in 2019.

In Finland, using drugs without a prescription can result in a fine or up to six months in jail.

