Finnish PM Sanna Marin takes a drug test

Finland’s prime minister has admitted to taking a drug test after new video emerged of her dancing with a Finnish popstar.

Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire this week after a video of her partying was leaked, with some politicians suggesting she be tested for drugs.

Ms Marin stated at a press conference on Friday that she had taken the test and expects the results next week.

The prime minister reiterated her denials of ever having used drugs.

“I did nothing illegal,” she told reporters in Helsinki.

“Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drugs,” Ms Marin said, adding that she took the drug test as an added measure to allay any concerns.

The prime minister also insisted on her right to be presumed innocent.

Reporters questioned whether Ms Marin, who has been in power since December 2019, would have been able to make emergency government decisions.

“I don’t remember a single time that there was a sudden situation in the middle of the night to go to the State Council Palace,” she insisted.

“I think my ability to function was really good. There were no known meetings on the days I was partying.”

Ms Marin said she was aware she was being filmed, but she was disappointed that the footage had become public.

“I trust that people understand that leisure time and work time can be separated,” she added.

Ms Marin, one of the world’s youngest leaders, makes no secret of her love of partying and has frequently been photographed at music festivals.

She was recently dubbed the “coolest prime minister in the world” by the German news outlet Bild.

Two separate videos of Finland’s prime minister partying emerged this week.