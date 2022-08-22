Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Articles
Advertisement
Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

Advertisement
  • Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has passed a drug test after a video surfaced last week showing her partying with friends.
  • Video showed six people, including Ms Marin, dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera.
  • She denied any drug use at the party, but said she was “disappointed” that the videos were made public.
Advertisement

 

The Finnish prime minister passed a drug test after a video surfaced last week showing her partying with friends.

Sanna Marin, 36, said on Friday that she was taking the drugs test “for her own legal protection” after video of the “wild” party surfaced on social media.

At a press conference in Helsinki, she defended her actions and insisted she had never used illegal drugs.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story