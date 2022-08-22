Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

“I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week. Never in my life have I used drugs,” Ms Marin said.

“No narcotics were found in the prime minister’s drug test,” her office said on Monday.

On August 18, the prime minister was filmed playing to the camera and dancing with friends in social media clips.

According to the Finnish website Illtalehti, one of the people in the videos was accused of shouting a euphemism for cocaine.

She denied any drug use at the party, but said she was “disappointed” that the videos were made public.

A video showed six people, including Ms Marin, dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera.

Later, she is seen on her knees on what appears to be a dance floor, arms behind her head, lip-syncing.

The party is said to have been held in private flats, and several Finnish media personalities were seen in the footage.