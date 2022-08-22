Finnish PM Sanna Marin tests negative for drugs

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” Ms Marin added, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.
Many people have expressed their support for Ms Marin, who is one of the world’s youngest leaders, but critics have pointed out that Finland is currently dealing with issues related to the Ukraine war, such as high electricity prices.
Finland has an 832-mile-long land border with Russia and has recently asked to join NATO.