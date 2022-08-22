First female chief justice of Kenya to oversee an election petition

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome is being called into question by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He filed a Supreme Court case on Monday seeking to overturn the results of the August 9 presidential election.

Any perceived error in Koome’s ruling could erode public trust in the judiciary.

Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome is no pushover she built her career defending dissidents, and her court this year overturned constitutional changes proposed by the president who appointed her.

However, her own reputation for independence and fairness is being called into question after opposition leader Raila Odinga filed a Supreme Court case on Monday seeking to overturn the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election.

The election commission is divided: the chairman declared that Deputy President William Ruto won by about 233,000 votes, but four of the seven commissioners disagreed, claiming that the results were not correctly aggregated. According to Kenya’s largest civil society election observation group, its vote supports the chairman.

The conflict has heightened tensions in a country with a history of deadly election disputes.

The conflict has heightened tensions in a country with a history of deadly election disputes.

"We urge the judiciary to remain an impartial arbiter," the Angaza Movement, a Kenyan civic and human rights consortium, said on Friday, adding the "tranquillity and peace of the nation" depended upon it. The stakes are also high for the judges: after Kenya's Supreme Court overturned the 2017 election results, the judges were subjected to a barrage of abuse, the president referred to them as "crooks," and one of their bodyguards was shot and injured. Koome, who was appointed by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2021, has a reputation for integrity. Months after being appointed, she vetoed broad constitutional reforms supported by both Odinga and Kenyatta, which were widely interpreted as an attempt to marginalize Ruto. After the 2017 elections, Kenyatta split with Ruto and formed an alliance with Odinga. Even critics like Ahmednasir Abdullahi, a lawyer who has frequently questioned Koome's independence and supports Ruto, praised Koome's decision. "On the whole, good judgment by the Supreme Court," he tweeted, praising Koome and a second judge for being "outstanding in their reasoning".